Threat To Bomb Residence Of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister

An unidentified person on Tuesday allegedly made a call stating that a bomb will explode at Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, prompting the police to carry out searches, official sources said.

They said that an unidentified person called up the police control room and warned that a bomb would explode at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad city.

Police immediately swung into action and searched the premises with the help of the bomb disposal squad.

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, visited Praja Bhavan, and met with the officials and also the family members of the Deputy CM and discussed the matter.

The minister instructed the officials to thoroughly check the visitors and to also step up security at Praja Bhavan, an official statement said.

A part of Praja Bhavan is used for the ‘Praja Vani' event, a grievance redressal meeting held twice a week.

