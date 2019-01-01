Thousands Of Cops At Koregaon Bhima For Mega Dalit Event Today: 10 Points

Koregaon Bhima: Thousands of police personnel are deployed at the Dalit war memorial

Pune/Mumbai: A year to this day when violence broke out at Maharashtra's Koregaon Bhima between Dalits and right-wing groups, the police are on their toes to prevent a repeat of the incident. At least 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 Home Guards and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in and around the war memorial at Koregaon Bhima, dedicated to a battle that saw Dalit soldiers fighting with the British and defeating the army of the upper caste Peshwas or rulers. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said he would visit the war memorial today on the 201st anniversary of the battle.