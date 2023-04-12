Thousands Of ASHA Workers On Strike In Madhya Pradesh, Demand Salary Hike

In Dewas, the protesting ASHA workers played horns in front of a buffalo.

Thousands of rural health workers are on an indefinite strike across Madhya Pradesh demanding a hike in their monthly stipend and permanent employment status.

The Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHA workers, who are a crucial link in the public access to rural healthcare across India, are currently paid a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000, besides extra incentives for deliveries.

"We get Rs 2,000 and that's not enough. We do all the data collection for the government, but they are neither interested in recognising us as government employees nor giving us minimum wages," said Sangeeta Malviya, an ASHA worker.

"We worked during the Covid pandemic, did surveys for tuberculosis and leprosy, worked till midnight for the Ayushman Bharat scheme," she added.

The strike has become a cause of worry for the pregnant women in the state as the ASHA workers are tasked to get them vaccinated.

"I got vaccinated in March and was supposed to get another in April. But since last month, no one came. I am worried about the health of my child," said Ghazala B, who lives in Agar-Malwa district.

In Dewas, the protesting ASHA workers played horns in front of a buffalo that was labelled as government.

The ASHA workers in the state had gone on an indefinite strike in 2021 too, but they called it off following assurances from the government. But this time, they are not ready to budge until their demands are met.

"We have 15 demands, but right now, we are requesting the government to fulfil just two of them: we should be regularised and our salary should at least be Rs 15,000 for supervisors and Rs 10,000 for ASHA workers," said Rekha Chauhan, an ASHA worker.

Her colleague Kiran Chanderpal too shared her agony.

"When we go for delivery, there is no arrangement even to sleep. Even the panchayat involves us for various works and surveys, but we don't get any salary," she rued.

Some of the protesting ASHA workers met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Shajapur today.

"It is natural to put forward your demand, there's nothing wrong in that. The Chief Minister is very sensitive about women's issues. I think the government will consider the proposal," said state minister Brijendra Singh Yadav, who was accompanying Mr Chauhan.

The government has so far assured the ASHA workers will get benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojna, which means they will get only an additional Rs 1,000 per month.