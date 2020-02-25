Thousands Leave Motera Stadium Amid Donald Trump Speech: Report

People applauded loudly when Donald Trump named cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File)

The enthusiastic fervour at 'Namaste Trump' show on Monday started decreasing by afternoon as sections of the audience began leaving the Motera stadium after spending hours under a scorching sun.

Facing direct sunlight since 9 a.m. at the stadium, claimed to be world's largest with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people, spectators showed their zeal till 1.40 p.m. when Mr Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi came on the stage.

The crowd, estimated to over 1.25 lakh, cheered when the two leaders initiated their address with "Namaste" and praised each other.

On the stage, Donald Trump in a suit and neon yellow tie waved to the crowd and hugged PM Modi. Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka was mobbed for selfies by excited spectators.

But then the gathering, assembled from across Gujarat and even outside the state, began losing patience when Mr Trump's speech continued for over 15 minutes as he kept on praising PM Modi calling him "champion" and citing works he did in last five years for the welfare of India.

Thousands left the stadium during Mr Trump's over 30 minute speech in which he stressed that "America loves India, respects India and will be faithful to India", and also praised its unity in diversity as well as economic capability.

However, many among the crowd kept on sitting on their seats braving the sun and continued cheering and clapping when Mr Trump referred to great works of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, and holy river Ganga as well as religious places like Jama Masjid and Golden Temple.

People applauded loudly when he named cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and also mentioned Bollywood classic movies like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Sholay".