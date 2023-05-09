'Those Who Fired Shots At Ram Bhakts...': Yogi Adityanath

He stated that in six years, UP has been successful in changing its perception.

Urging people to vote for the BJP in urban local body polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that BJP will take Ayodhya to the pinnacle of development.

"If a Ram devotee from Ayodhya wins the municipal elections, it will leave a positive impression; however, if those who fired shots at Ram devotees win, it will send a very negative message," Yogi Adityanath said while advising voters to vote responsibly.

The polling for the second phase of the urban local body polls will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Addressing a programme on Monday in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mayoral candidate Girish Pati Tripathi at Maniramdas Cantonment, the Chief Minister said, "Ayodhya is ours, and we also have a collective responsibility towards it. We will take Ayodhya to the pinnacle of development. A strong board must be formed for overall development because Ayodhya is under the spotlight of the nation and the world."

The Chief Minister went on to say that when a strong board is constituted, development will proceed quickly. Today, India is seen differently around the world. The world now looks to PM Modi during a time of global crisis. In such a situation, we have to associate ourselves with the changing India.

He stated that in six years, UP has been successful in changing its perception.

He added that in six years, if he had gone somewhere, he would not have had a positive impression of UP saints, but in today's world, UP is being respected everywhere, and the saints are getting respect.

The Chief Minister continued and said, "We have all continuously participated in the Deepotsav program since 2017. The PM's presence the previous year elevated it to new heights. Deepotsav takes us toward Tretayug. This year, Ram Navami alone saw 35 lakh pilgrims arrive in Ayodhya. More than one crore devotees will arrive when the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is finished in January."

The Chief Minister said that since it is the capital of 'Suryavansh', "We are going to turn it into a solar city. Earlier, we formed a municipal corporation in Ayodhya so that it could be developed as a smart and safe city. Then the name of the district and commissionerate was changed. Now the international airport is being built. You will now be able to travel anywhere in the nation or the entire world from Ayodhya. After this election, the work of the survey will start."

"We are going to start waterways from Ayodhya. Now, large ships are arriving in Kashi. No less water is present in Saryu ji than in Ganga ji. It is only necessary to channelize the river's water. This is being worked on, and as a result, tourism and other opportunities will grow," Mr Adityanath added.

