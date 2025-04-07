"Those Who Consider Themselves Aurangzeb's Descendants...": Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the organisation's doors are open for all except those who consider themselves descendants of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"All Indians are welcome to the Sangh Shakhas because the worship methods of Panth, Jaati and Sampraday (creed, caste and sect) are different, but the culture is one," he said, in response to a volunteer's question at a program in Varanasi.

The RSS volunteer had asked if he can bring his Muslim neighbours to the shakhas, to which Bhagwat replied, "The doors of shakhas are open for all those who say Bharat Mata Ki Jai and show respect to the saffron flag." He added that the Sangh's ideology advocates no discrimination on the basis of the worship method.

Earlier, on March 30, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that due to such a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. "With a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead," Bhagwat said. He had said that in Sangh's philosophy, one hour is spent on self-development and 23 hours on the growth of society.

At an event in Nagpur last week, Bhagwat had explained that the tradition of losing battles to foreign invasions had persisted since the time of Alexander the Great and continued with major attacks under the guise of spreading Islam. "Shivaji Maharaj was the first one who gave a strong solution to such attacks and invasions," Bhagwat said.