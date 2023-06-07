"This Was His Dream": Arvind Kejriwal Tears Up, Says Missing Manish Sisodia

Mr Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration of a school in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today broke down in tears and said he was missing his jailed colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of a new school in the city.

Mr Sisodia has been in jail since February in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Wiping tears from his eyes, the Chief Minister said at the event, "Manish ji had started this. It was his dream that every child should get the best possible education... He has been jailed because he has been building good schools and ensuring proper education for children."

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr Kejriwal said in Hindi, "These people want to ensure that Delhi's revolution in education is finished. We will not let that happen."