The technology is designed to give spatial awareness to UWB-equipped cars, mobiles, to enable cars to know exactly where the users are.

All India | | Updated: November 12, 2019 19:48 IST
This New Chip Will Turn Smartphones Into Car Keys

This will let users to open and start cars, enjoy secure remote parking via smartphone (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Semiconductors on Tuesday announced an addition to its ultra-wideband (UWB) chip with a new automotive integrated circuit (UWB IC) which is capable of turning smartphones into car keys.

The technology is designed to give spatial awareness to UWB-equipped cars, mobiles, and other smart devices, to enable cars to know exactly where the users are.

With this, users can open and start cars, while leaving their phones in their pockets or bags, and enjoy secure remote parking via smartphone. Furthermore, the new UWB IC brings maximum level of protection against car theft through relay attacks.

"Today we are seeing a rapid amalgamation of automotive and smartphone technologies, which altogether unlocks a whole new world of opportunities for smart mobility. Ultra-wideband has transformed from just a data transmission to a secure ranging technology, having multiple use cases for automotive in the coming times," said Sanjay Gupta, Vice-President and India Country Manager, NXP India said in a statement.

In conjunction with the launch of the IC, NXP, BMW Group, Continental and others are jointly working on UWB implementations through the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and IEEE to ensure the best customer experiences at the intersection of the vehicle, mobile, and consumer devices.



