This Lucknow Start-Up Is Designing Drones To Deliver Tea At Your Home Tech Eagle, a company set up by an IIT alumnus along with his four friends, will take orders through a food app

The drones developed by Tech Eagle can carry weight up to 2 kg. New Delhi: Drones delivering tea in India may no longer be a far-fetched idea. A tech start-up in Lucknow is working on a business model to deliver tea at customers' houses with a drone.



Tech Eagle, a company set up by an IIT alumnus along with his four friends, will take orders through a food app, news agency ANI reported. The drone can carry weight up to 2 kg and can travel a distance of up to 10 kilometer.



The firm, recognised as a startup by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotions, is putting concerted efforts and "investing in the future of drone industry," its official website says. It develops drones for commercial, civil and defense uses and also organises training courses for graduates to bridge skill gaps. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between the students' theoretical and practical knowledge thus providing them the complete skill set in the UAV/Drone Industry," the website says.



Another Lucknow-based firm "Online Kaka" is working on a drone-delivery concept with an aim to "bring a revolution in food delivery industry in India." The online platform delivers kababs, chicken, among other recipes from restaurants across Lucknow.