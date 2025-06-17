Giorgia Meloni Rolls Eyes At French President During G7 Summit, Video Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was caught on camera rolling her eyes after French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something to her during a private exchange at the G7 roundtable on Monday. The moment quickly went viral online.

As the 51st G7 summit kicked off in Alberta, Canada, leaders from the world's most powerful economies gathered to deliberate on pressing global issues, including trade, security, and technology. Among them, Meloni and Macron were seated side by side, an unusual pairing given their history of diplomatic friction.

During the session, while US President Donald Trump was speaking, Macron leaned toward Meloni, covering his mouth as he whispered something to her. She responded with a thumbs-up.

Moments later, when Macron leaned in again, this time with Meloni shielding her face as she listened, the Italian leader appeared visibly unimpressed, rolling her eyes in response to his comment.

It is unclear what was said. Neither leader commented on the exchange.

The brief exchange was quickly picked up by cameras and widely shared across social media platforms.

An X user wrote, "The G7 is off to such a good start. Meloni is awesome, she can't hide her disdain for the globalist elite.

Another shared the clip with the caption, "BREAKING from G-7: This is the moment when Macron tells Meloni that the local [clown] entered the global room. The face of the Italian Prime Minister says it all."

Someone said, "Whatever Macron said had Meloni looking like, 'What the hell is this guy on?'"

Macron: “He smells like shit.”

"My God her reaction is funny," read another caption.

Donald Trump abruptly left the 51st G7 Summit in Alberta on Monday night, a full day ahead of schedule, citing the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel as the urgent reason for his departure, NPR reported.

Trump told reporters, "I have to be back as soon as I can" and later posted on Truth Social that his departure had "nothing to do with a ceasefire," contradicting Emmanuel Macron's remark that Trump had proposed one.

After his exit, the G7 leaders released a joint statement calling for "a de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."