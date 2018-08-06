This Is Why Virender Sehwag Called Out A School Textbook On Twitter

Virender Sehwag attached a picture of a page of a textbook along with the tweet

Virender Sehwag, the former cricketer with a sizeable fan-following on social media because of his outspoken comments, used Twitter to call out a school textbook.



In the tweet posted on Sunday, Mr Sehwag attached a picture of a page from a school textbook and used the word "crap" to describe a section that said "a large family cannot enjoy a happy life".

A lot of such crap in school textbooks. Clearly the authorities deciding and reviewing content not doing their homework pic.twitter.com/ftaMRupJdx - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2018

The tweet set off a flurry of reactions, and similar examples.

"Whosoever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look!" said a tweet that sought to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.



"Disgusting," said a Twitter user.



One post said: "Schools have to be educated first before children!!"



Many expressed outrage at the callous assessment of a joint family.

Sirjee... this is in my kid's text book! pic.twitter.com/jJAPLH5rHV - Jithendra (@hydbadshah) August 5, 2018

Wrong. School books should not attempt to indoctrinate children in such ways as to label grandparents as mere caretakers, or mothers as incapable, and so on. - Second Foundation (@SecondFoundn) August 5, 2018

Hope government does something quickly about our text books at all levels - Prakasha (@Prakash49830125) August 5, 2018



Though Mr Sehwag usually tweets on cricket or cricketers, this is not the first time he has ventured outside his subject and commented on something completely different.