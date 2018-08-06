This Is Why Virender Sehwag Called Out A School Textbook On Twitter

Many Twitter users expressed outrage at the callous assessment of a joint family.

All India | | Updated: August 06, 2018 12:57 IST
This Is Why Virender Sehwag Called Out A School Textbook On Twitter

Virender Sehwag attached a picture of a page of a textbook along with the tweet

New Delhi: 

Virender Sehwag, the former cricketer with a sizeable fan-following on social media because of his outspoken comments, used Twitter to call out a school textbook.

In the tweet posted on Sunday, Mr Sehwag attached a picture of a page from a school textbook and used the word "crap" to describe a section that said "a large family cannot enjoy a happy life".

 The tweet set off a flurry of reactions, and similar examples.

"Whosoever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look!" said a tweet that sought to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Disgusting," said a Twitter user.

One post said: "Schools have to be educated first before children!!"

Many expressed outrage at the callous assessment of a joint family.

 

 

 
Though Mr Sehwag usually tweets on cricket or cricketers, this is not the first time he has ventured outside his subject and commented on something completely different. 

