'This Is The Moment... Grow With India': PM's Pitch To US Entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in another "Make in India" push, made a strong pitch to young entrepreneurs in the US, urging them to "grow with India". Pointing to the ground-breaking deals struck with the US over the last four days, he said, "The technology health check-up held at the White House sends a clear message to businesses in both countries --'This is the moment'".

Speaking at Washington's Kennedy Centre at a programme organised by the US-India Strategic Partners' Forum, PM Modi said India and the US have "done the groundwork" for entrepreneurs.

"We will do what's needed in future. But now it is your responsibility to play openly in this ground... You will get a good opportunity in India, ease of doing business is our government's commitment," he added to great cheers.

India is growing at a rate of 7 per cent in the "post-pandemic world riddled with inflation," PM Modi said.

India, in contrast, is in a "reform" mode, keeping fiscal deficit in check, is increasing capital expenditure, exports and forex, and record figures in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) are being set, he added.

He also reminded his audience of the growing market in a predominantly young nation that is undergoing fast-paced development.

"Extreme poverty is declining faster in India... neo-middle class and middle class are a block that is expanding continuously… demand in aviation sector is growing.. . domestic air traffic is setting record," PM Modi said, drawing attention to the record aircraft purchase deals that are being struck by Indian aviation firms.

Over the last decade, PM Modi has constantly pitched India as a glamorous investment destination, but the setback suffered during the pandemic has been hard to shake off.