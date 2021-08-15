'This Is India's Priceless Moment...': PM Modi's Ode On Independence Day

PM Modi ended his annual Independence Day speech with a poem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ended his customary speech from the Red Fort with a poem dedicated to the nation on its 75th Independence Day. Exhorting his countrymen to seize the moment, his ode sought the uniting of people to achieve great laurels.

With a "this is the moment" motif, PM Modi combined love for the nation with the immense potential its people had to drive home the point that nothing was unachievable for India.

A loose translation of the poem follows:

This is the moment, this is the moment,

India's priceless moment.

There's the power of innumerable arms,

there's love for the nation everywhere,

Get up and sway the Tricolour,

and unfurl India's future.

This is the moment, this is the moment,

India's priceless moment.

There's nothing that you can't do,

There's nothing that you can't achieve,

Wake up, unite, recognise your ability,

know all your responsibilities.

India's priceless moment,

This is the moment, this is the moment.