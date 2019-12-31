This Is India's Cleanest City For Fourth Consecutive Year

Indore was placed on top in the category of cities having a population of over 10 lakh

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row while Kolkata was the worst performer in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday.

In the category of cities having a population of over 10 lakh, Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September) of "Swachh Survekshan League 2020".

Surat was placed third in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Vadodara was ranked fourth, followed by Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Greater Mumbai, Allahabad and Lucknow.

Among cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first while second and third positions were grabbed by Jhansi Cantt board and Jalandhar Cantt Board respectively in the second quarter.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board in Hyderabad was the worst performer among other cantonment boards.

According to the survey, Kolkata grabbed the lowest position in cleanliness in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the second quarter.