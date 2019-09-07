This Is How Much It Would Cost For Fancy Number Plate In UP

Previously, the charges for fancy number plates were from between Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000.

Uttar Pradesh government has increased prices for fancy vehicle registration numbers.

The revised charges will now range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh for “important”, “attractive”, “very important” and “very attractive” numbers, a September 5 notification said.

Previously, the charges for fancy number plates were from between Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000.

The rules for vehicle registration number portability, however, have been relaxed in the state. The state government has allowed portability of registration numbers for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.



The earlier requirement for owning the vehicle for three years to avail the portability facility no longer applies.

Earlier this year, e-auction of fancy registration numbers for vehicles was held in Delhi. It fetched the Delhi government a whopping Rs 50 lakh. The fancy number 0001 was sold for Rs. 7.70 lakh.

