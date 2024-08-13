Nepal Cops Seize 100 Kg Cannabis From Car With Indian Number Plate

The police have recovered the cannabis packed in a plastic bag (Representational)

Nepal police on Tuesday seized 100 kg cannabis from a car with Indian number plate in Koshi Province, authorities said.

The cannabis were seized from the car at a bridge in Dharan Municipality - 5 in eastern Nepal.

The police seized 100 kg of cannabis from the car with the number plate from West Bengal on Tuesday, Nepal police said in a statement.

As the police reached at Panamari brigde in Dharan Municipality - 5, the driver of the car ran towards the nearby forest leaving the car on the road, according to the police.

The police have recovered the cannabis packed in a plastic bag in the car while searching the vehicle.

The police has launched a hunt for the car driver, who is on the run and further investigation is underway into the matter, Nepal Police said in a statement.

