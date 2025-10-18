This Diwali Sweet Costs Rs 1.11 Lakh A Kilo. Here's What It's Made Of

There was a time when boxes of soan papdi were the most common Diwali gift, passed from one household to another in a never-ending cycle of festive sharing. But as times have changed, so have Diwali sweets. India's festive treats have evolved into symbols of luxury and artistry and this year, Jaipur is leading the way.

This Diwali, Jaipur's sweet market has transformed into a showcase of royal luxury and culinary creativity. The highlight of the season is "Swarn Prasadam," a unique sweet crafted at Anjali Jain's boutique outlet, priced at an astonishing Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram, making it India's most expensive sweet.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A sweet shop in Jaipur launches a sweet named 'Swarn Prasadam' priced at Rs 1,11,000 infused with 24 carat edible gold, known as Gold ashes or 'Swarn Bhasma' pic.twitter.com/qrZSaYFCn2 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Speaking to NDTV, Anjali Jain said her aim was to blend taste, health, and regal sophistication in a single creation. Made with premium ingredients like pine nuts (chilgosa), pure saffron, and edible gold ash (Swarn Bhasma), the sweet gleams with a golden glaze that makes it resemble fine jewelry. Each piece, priced around Rs 3,000, is presented in a jewelry-style box. According to Jain, Swarn Bhasma is known in Ayurveda for boosting immunity, giving the dessert a health-conscious touch.

Apart from Swarn Prasadam, her outlet also offers other high-end creations, Swarn Bhasma Bharat priced at Rs 1,950 per piece (Rs 85,000 per kg) and Chandi Bhasma Bharat at Rs 1,150 per piece (Rs 58,000 per kg).

These premium creations include exotic ingredients such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, figs, blueberries, white chocolate, and salted butter caramel. Even traditional favourites like Kaju Katli, Rasmalai, and Laddu have been given a modern twist.

To add to the festive spirit, Anjali has also launched a special "Patakha Thaal" (firecracker platter) for Diwali, featuring cashew-based sweets shaped like crackers, sparklers, and diyas. The platter also includes Swarn Bhasma Rasmalai and dry fruit cakes designed for health-conscious customers.

This Diwali, Jaipur's sweet shops are not just serving sweetness, they are offering a rare blend of luxury, wellness, and festive artistry.



