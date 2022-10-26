This Comedian Almost Predicted 'Whatsapp Disruptions' Hours Before Appointment Of Rishi Sunak, Internet Is Stunned

WhatsApp stopped working just after noon in India and other countries

Last week, Liz Truss resigned from her position as Britain's Prime Minister. With Ms Truss gone, all eyes were set on Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. There was a lot of chatter across social media platforms about Mr Sunak. On October 24, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp crashed globally the following day. WhatsApp was down for users across the globe for close to two hours, making it its biggest-ever outage.

Stand-up comedian Sindhu Vee predicted a WhatsApp outage on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "Heads up: WhatsApp is going to break if tomorrow a billion Indians get Diwali AND a UK PM."

As soon as the news broke about the WhatsApp disruption, social media users commented on Sindhu Vee's post and wrote, "you predicted it." A user wrote, "Guess you were right!"

A few social media users also asked her if she has any predictions for upcoming sports events. A user wrote, "Do you have any predictions for upcoming sports events?" Another user wrote, "You were ahead of time."

Sindhu Venkatanarayanan is an Indian comedian who performs in the United Kingdom.

Messaging service WhatsApp stopped working just after noon in India and other countries on October 25. Restoration began by 2.15 pm, though users reported that it was not stable upon return. The glitches went away gradually.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," said a spokesperson of Meta, which owns WhatsApp, besides Facebook and Instagram. It did not pinpoint the reason.

Prominent online tool Down Detector started noticing unusually high "problem reports" at 12.07 pm, and had listed more than 25,000 such reports by 1 pm. Nearly 70 per cent of the reports were about messages not going through, while others were about server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. These reports came down to about 1,000 by 3 pm.