Thieves Steal Rs 1.7 Crore, Take Away CCTV From Cloth Shop In Maharashtra

A sum of Rs 1.70 crore was stolen from a wholesale cloth shop in Jalna in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The thieves also took away the CCTV system installed in the shop to wipe out evidence, though one camera remains functional, the Sadar Bazar police station official added.

"Owner Mahesh Nathani arrived at the shop in the morning and found the cash safe open and the amount missing. There are no signs of a break-in. Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the site and footage from the lone camera left untouched is being checked," he said.

"The cash from daily transactions was kept in the safe, which was, however, not locked," said Inspector Dnyaneshwar Payaghan.

Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang said the thieves may have entered from an air-conditioner duct.

