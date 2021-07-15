Thieves Break Open ATM In UP's Greater Noida, Flee With Rs 17 Lakh: Police

The thieves ran away with Rs 17 Lakh from the ATM machine, police said. (Representational)

A group of people broke open a bank ATM in UP's Greater Noida area early on Wednesday and decamped with around Rs 17 lakh cash, police said.

Following the incident, the in-charge of a police outpost has been suspended for alleged laxity in carrying out his duty, they said.

"The miscreants struck at the Punjab National Bank's ATM around 3 am, broke it open and fled with the cash," senior police official Vishal Pandey said.

He said that multiple police teams, including forensic experts and crime branch officials, have been involved in the case to ascertain the identity of the culpritts and arrest them.

Police officials have pegged the amount of cash robbed from the ATM to around Rs 17 lakh.

Later in the day, Bilaspur outpost in-charge Ajit Singh was suspended for laxity in duty, a police spokesperson said.