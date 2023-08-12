'They Ran Away': PM On Opposition Walkout During No-Confidence Motion

The PM also claimed that the opposition parties only wanted to do politics over Manipur.

Mocking opposition parties for staging a walkout during his reply to the no-confidence motion on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "they ran away from the House".

Addressing BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conferencing today, the PM said, "Only two days ago, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The truth is that the opposition parties were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion. They didn't want voting as it would have exposed the cracks in the 'Ghamandiya' alliance. They ran away from the House."

#WATCH | PM Modi addressing BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing



"We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the…

The no-confidence motion was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister claimed that the opposition parties only wanted to do politics over Manipur. "They were not serious about any discussion, they just wanted to do politics over it," he said.

Taking on the Congress over its "Garibi Hatao" slogan, PM Modi said, "In reality, they have done nothing to remove poverty and uplift the living conditions of the poor people of the country... The BJP government has taken steps for the overall development of the poor".

PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition during the panchayat elections last month.

"In West Bengal, violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. But despite this, love of the people of Bengal has led to the people's victory. But when our candidates have won, they are not allowed to take out a procession. If some take out a procession, they are attacked. This is the TMC's politics," he said.