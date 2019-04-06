'They Cannot Deter Us': Vivek Oberoi On Delay Of PM Modi Biopic

The biopic, which depicts the journey of PM Modi, will hit the theaters on April 11. (File)

Amid controversy over alleged election rule violations by 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, lead actor Vivek Oberoi today said the delay caused by "strong opponents" will not be able to deter his will.

"Even though our date has been delayed, but we are undeterred. There are powerful people who are standing against us including many renowned lawyers of the Supreme Court. But we are certain that they can delay us, but cannot deter us," the actor said.

The Omung Kumar-directed 'PM Narendra Modi' has been at the centre of a raging controversy, with opposition parties alleging that its release was scheduled for April 5 with the intention of influencing voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mr Oberoi had to appear before the Election Commission after the Congress charged the makers of the biopic with violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The biopic, which depicts the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hit the theaters on April 11 now, film's producer Sandip Ssingh said on Friday.

Vivek Oberoi said: "I would like to thank the Indian judiciary for giving us justice. On Monday, we are being taken to the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that we will get blessings and support from there as well."

He also thanked the people for their "blessings and support", and said: "With lot of efforts we made a film on Narendra Modi which we wanted to release and share with you all on April 5. But some people surrounded us with so many problem that we could not come on April 5, but now with your blessings and efforts we are trying to come on April 11."

The film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

The censor board has said the film is still undergoing due process of examination and certification.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

