"They Called People Just To Get Numbers": Nitish Kumar's Dig At NDA

Rubbishing speculation that he did not attend the press conference after the two-day mega opposition meeting in Bengaluru because he was upset, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the opposition is together and will work in the interest of the country.

He also took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for holding a meeting to coincide with the one held by the opposition parties and said some of the 38 parties that took part in it were unknown.

The 26 opposition parties that met in Bengaluru decided to name their alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and also agreed to set up a 11-member coordination committee. The members of the panel will be decided later.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Malmas Mela' in Nalanda District's Rajgir, the chief minister said he left without attending the press conference because he was getting late and wanted to be with the people of the town.

When he was told by reporters that leaders from the BJP were saying he was upset, Mr Kumar said, "That is rubbish. I wanted to come to Rajgir. Forget about the BJP. The meeting and the discussions were done and it was not necessary for me to be there to address the press. I had to leave early. The meeting was good and all the decisions were taken after a consensus."

"There were 16 parties in Patna and 26 in Bengaluru. We had a good and constructive discussion. We have to stay together and move forward," he added.

It was then pointed out to the chief minister that BJP leader and his former deputy Sushil Modi was saying he did not like the INDIA name. Mr Kumar retorted, "How does he know? Was he there? This is why I say that people say anything they like."

On 38 parties taking part in the NDA meeting, the Janata Dal (United) leader said, "What is the point of that? See the names of the parties. Have they called an NDA meeting before this?"

Mr Kumar said the NDA was formed in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time. The JDU was part of the government at the time and meetings used to happen then, he added.

"Have such meetings happened after that? They never do. They had this meeting because we did. They called people just to get the numbers. All the parties at our meeting were parties that are known," said the chief minister.

In a veiled attack on Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, Mr Kumar said, "We threw someone out and told him to either join us or leave. He wanted to stay at the meeting and then he would have told them everything."

Asked by reporters whether he wanted to be the convenor of the opposition alliance, the chief minister said he had no such "choice" and that he only wanted to bring the opposition together and work in the interest of the people.

"Our result in 2024 will be great. You are seeing what they (the BJP) are doing, the state that they are in. They are worried about the work we are doing and that's why they are doing what they are," said Mr Kumar.