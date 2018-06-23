These 'Eco-Friendly' Bricks Are Made From Garbage A single 'eco-friendly' brick weighs 17 kilogram and costs Rs 35.

The authorities are looking at ways to decrease the weight of the bricks for better results.

Aligarh: The Aligarh Municipal Corporation and a waste management company is making 'eco-friendly' bricks, made from garbage, concrete and cement. These bricks are prepared in Meerut.



This idea of the 'eco-friendly' bricks was presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last year by a private waste management firm.



"Bricks prepared in our plant in Meerut have been used in Lucknow and Gurgaon, with the recent passing of the proposal in the municipal board, this magic bricks will be used in more areas now. A single brick weighs 17 kilogram and is worth Rs 35," project head Sam Singh told ANI.



The authorities are looking at ways to decrease the weight of the bricks for better results.



"These bricks are eco-friendly. We are utilising the waste100 per cent to make them. For our efforts, we have been chosen for an award at Swachh Survekshan 2018 Awards," Municipal Commissioner Satya Prakash Patel said.



