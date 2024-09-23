These Are Railway Minister's Picks For India's Most Scenic Train Journeys

Ashwini Vaishnaw's list includes train journey through Nilgiri mountains, Gujarat's Kutch

Looking out the window during a train journey in India is perhaps one of the best ways to experience the scenic beauty of our country. When it comes to terrains, landscapes and scenery, India has a lot to offer. The railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a list of some of the most spectacular train routes of India today.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Vaishnaw shared little glimpses of the "some of the most scenic Rail Journeys across India."

🚄Some of the most scenic Rail Journeys across India…



His list includes the journeys through Nilgiri mountains, Gujarat's Kutch, and Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal to Badgam among others.