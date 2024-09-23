These Are Railway Minister's Picks For India's Most Scenic Train Journeys

Ashwini Vaishnaw's list includes train journey through Nilgiri mountains, Gujarat's Kutch
Looking out the window during a train journey in India is perhaps one of the best ways to experience the scenic beauty of our country. When it comes to terrains, landscapes and scenery, India has a lot to offer. The railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a list of some of the most spectacular train routes of India today.
In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Vaishnaw shared little glimpses of the "some of the most scenic Rail Journeys across India."
His list includes the journeys through Nilgiri mountains, Gujarat's Kutch, and Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal to Badgam among others.