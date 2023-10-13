'There's Immediate Threat To Chandrababu Naidu's Life': Son Nara Lokesh

"He is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes," Mr Naidu's son said.

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said that there is an immediate threat to the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu.

Claiming that timely medical assistance is not being provided to Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh government in Rajahmundry central prison, the son of the TDP chief, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy would be responsible for the further deterioration of his father's health.

In a post on X (former Twitter), Nara Lokesh said, "There is an undeniable and immediate threat to Chandrababu Naidu's life. He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk. CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance."

"The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls Chandrababu Naidu garu, Jagan Reddy will be responsible," he added.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concerns about her husband's well-being and stated that current circumstances made by the state government can pose an immediate threat to the former Chief Minister's life.

"I am deeply concerned for my husband's well-being, as the Govt of Andhra Pradesh has failed to provide him with the timely medical care he urgently needs while he remains in prison. He has already lost 5 kg weight, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences for his kidneys. The overhead water tanks are unsanitary and pose a serious health risk. These dire circumstances create a clear and immediate threat to my husband's life," Nara Bhuvaneswar posted on X .

Telugu Desam party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi said that Chandrababu Naidu is suffering from severe dehydration and his current condition is not good.

"We all know that he is suffering from severe dehydration. If this dehydration continues there is a chance of kidney problems. Yesterday we came to know that the doctor team have moved to prison to take care of Naidu's health. Our party leaders met him and his condition is not okay," TDP spokesperson said.

Adding that the party is thinking of filing a petition to move Chandrababu Naidu to a super speciality hospital, he said, "We are not sure what kind of medicine is he getting and he has a separate doctors team outside in his day-to-day life. But we are very much worried about his condition. We do not know what sort of medicine is he getting. We are going to file a plea at court to shift him to a private super speciality for further medication and or else to provide his regular doctor for his treatment."

Earlier a team of dermatologists on Monday examined former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail after he complained to the jail authorities about his skin allergy. One associate professor of dermatology and one assistant professor of dermatology have been deputed at Rajamundhry Central Prison to take care of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore skill development 'scam' case. CID said that TDP chief Naidu is the prime conspirator in this case.

