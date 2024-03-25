'There Will Be No Congress In Assam By 2026': Himanta Biswa Sarma

He said many more good leaders will continue to join the BJP till Lok Sabha polls (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Monday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's future is 'dark', adding that by 2026, there will be no more of the grand old party in the state.

"Voting for the Congress party means voting for Rahul Gandhi; voting for BJP means voting for Narendra Modi. Those who love Narendra Modi and believe that India will become Viswaguru will vote for the BJP in this election. Those who believe in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, also know that their future is dark. Even Rahul Gandhi's future is also dark and his followers' future is darker," CM Sarma said while speaking to reporters at Biswanath on Monday.

"In the last one and a half months, you have seen a big erosion of Congress as many Congress leaders, workers joined the BJP and AGP. I believe that there will be no Congress party in Assam by 2026. I don't want to comment on Bharat Narah, because I am not in touch with him. But I believe that there will be no more of the Congress party in Assam by 2026, they will survive only in some small pockets," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also said many more good leaders will continue to join the BJP till the Lok Sabha election and this joining process will be continued after the Lok Sabha election.

He also claimed that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the BJP in the first part of 2025.

"I have made ready two seats for him (Bhupen Kumar Borah). All Trinamool members of Congress will join us. If I dial the candidate (Congress) for Sonitpur, he will join BJP. But I don't want this. As of now, the Assam Congress is in our hands. It is just like a fixed deposit, when needed, we will bring them. When it is needed for Modiji we will take them. Except 1-2 blue-blooded dynasties, all red-blooded dynasty are ours," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister on Monday evening met Ranjit Dutta, BJP candidate for Sonitpur parliamentary constituency.

