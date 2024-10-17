'Enough Evidence For ED': BJP Leader Shaina NC On MUDA Land Allotment Scam

BJP leader Shaina NC called the MUDA scam a "huge corruption pile".

BJP leader Shaina NC hit out at the ruling Congress and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, saying there is "enough evidence" for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to do its "job."

The ED which started a probe against the Karnataka CM in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam has filed the chargesheet on Tuesday.

"There is ample evidence, whether it is the resignation of the chairman, or the Karnataka CM offering to return the land as received by compensation, and the fact that money was distributed in the Lok Sabha election, is enough evidence for the ED to do its job and file its chargesheet," she told ANI on Wednesday.

Calling the MUDA scam as a "huge corruption pile," she said, "The MUDA scam is a huge corruption pile and the chairman has resigned. The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has offered to return the land in terms of compensation. This makes it amply clear that there was corruption."

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Shaina NC says, "The MUDA scam is a huge corruption pile and the chairman has resigned. The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has offered to return the land in terms of compensation. This makes it amply clear that there was corruption...The chargesheet… pic.twitter.com/9HjqOxEtmx — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Earlier, MUDA chairman, Mari Gowda tendered his resignation citing health issues.

"I have given my resignation to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the CM instructed me to resign, so I have resigned. My health is not good, so I resigned. MUDA investigation is ongoing. Let the investigation take place. The investigation will reveal the truth. There is no pressure on me. I resigned due to ill health. The CM has not put any pressure on me regarding the issue" Mr Gowda said.

Additionally, BJP MP Sambit Patra also hit out at the Karnataka CM, saying, "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had offered to return the land he received as compensation. Both these things make it clear that Congress leader Siddaramaiah is embroiled in the MUDA scam head to toe. The ED filed a chargesheet yesterday. The chargesheet says that Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation's fund which was meant for the SC/ST was diverted for Lok Sabha polls."

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Tampered With MUDA Case Evidence, Alleges Fresh Complaint

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)