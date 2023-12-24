'In India, Not Just Christians...': Germany Envoy's Christmas Message

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, appreciated the huge number of Indians celebrating the Christmas festival with so much joy and enthusiasm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said that Christmas is not a festival only for Christians, and in India, a huge number of non-Christians are celebrating it. "Merry Christmas & frohe Weihnachten", Ackermann posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Merry Christmas 🎄 & frohe Weihnachten 💫 pic.twitter.com/pprJjTeRqn — Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) December 24, 2023

In a video message, the German envoy said, "Christmas is not only for Christians. When you are in India, you realise how many people celebrate Christmas who are not Christians. This is something I appreciate a lot".

"The way Indians are embracing this celebration and this day of peace and joy is wonderful. I wish everybody Merry Christmas and Frohe Weihnachten," he added.

Meanwhile, the city markets in the national capital are dazzling for the Christmas celebration.

The Khan market in Delhi is lined up with stalls selling Santa caps, trees, reindeer, wreaths, candles and other items of decor.

Meanwhile, churches, educational institutes and private buildings in the national capital are all decked up with lights and festive decorations ahead of Christmas.

Bakeries across the city are working overtime as cake shops are witnessing an increase in traffic ahead of the festivities.

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi was decorated ahead of Christmas.

Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas. Churches from Coimbatore to Srinagar have all been adorned and lit up to celebrate the festival.

While Christmas is known for the spirit of togetherness, it is also a time to indulge and spend some time away with the family.

