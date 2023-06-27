'The Name 'Modi' Has Become A Mantra Today': Shivraj Chouhan

"We are fortunate that we were born in India," said Shivraj Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a mantra today and wherever he (PM Modi) goes, the world gets mesmerised.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program in the presence of PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

"We are fortunate that we were born in India, we are fortunate that we are workers of BJP and we are fortunate that we are working in a time when the PM of India is Narendra Modi. A new chapter of welfare of the public and poor people is being written under the leadership of PM Modi," Shivraj Chouhan said.

"The name 'Modi' has become a mantra today. Wherever PM Modi goes, the world gets mesmerised. When PM Modi gave a speech in the US Parliament, the Members of Parliament there clapped 79 times, gave a standing ovation 15 times," the CM said.

He further added that the work of BJP meant that it became the work of India. When they did the work of BJP, they did not work only for a party, but for the country and for the world.

"PM Modi is our guide as well as elder brother. Swami Vivekananda (Narendra) had once said that India would attain the position of Vishwaguru. This is one Narendra (PM Modi), under whose leadership his words are being realised," the chief minister added.

Besides addressing the booth workers on the occasion, PM Modi said, "BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party."

These workers have been selected from all the states through a process defined by the party president JP Nadda via the Namo App.

For 10 days, these workers will interact with boot-level BJP workers in election-bound states and share their experiences and best practices.

The exercise is being done to activate the party workers at the lower level five months before the upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi further said that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

"We are not the workers who sit in the air-conditioned rooms and issue fatwas. We go to the people and remain determined round the clock," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in capital city Bhopal.

Five Vande Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by the PM include -- Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)