The Most Sought-After Item At Auction Of Gifts Received By PM Modi

At least 912 mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for e-auction where people can bid online and buy them. The proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative, a project to rejuvenate the Ganga river.

A beautiful artwork of the ghats in Varanasi - the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi - by renowned artist Paresh Maity,is the most sought-after gift received by the Prime Minister. It is up for auction at the National Gallery of Modern Arts in Delhi and at the last count it had received a bid of Rs 75 lakh.

"I'm truly elated by the overwhelming response to the auction of the mementoes I've received over the years. As you're aware, the proceeds are dedicated to Namami Gange. I kindly encourage everyone to join in and place their bids for some of the very special mementos I have received," PM Modi said in a post on X today.

At least 150 of the 912 mementos received by PM Modi are on display at the art gallery in Delhi.

The least expensive item in the auction is a digital print of an idol of Goddess Kali at Kalighat temple - it has a base price of Rs 100.

The millet push of the Modi government is visible here as well. A portrait of PM Modi made of millet with gradation and colour shades is up for auction.

From a unique indigenous needle work of Chamba Rumal with themes of Lord Krishna and Radha to Gujarat's Pichwai, depicted on wood with an image of Lord Krishna in the forest, to a tarpa instrument from Maharashtra, it's the celebration of India and its multiple art forms.

For sports fans, it is a football from the FIFA World Cup 2022 played in Qatar. Last year, a badminton racquet signed by Thomas Cup winner K Srikanth received the highest bid of Rs 51 lakh.

An exceptional work by artist Kamlesh Jehangir grabbed the attention of many people. The auction began on October 2 and will continue till Tuesday.