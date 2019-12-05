The First Calls That P Chidambaram Made After Leaving Tihar Jail

P Chidambaram reportedly confided in colleagues that top court judgement granting him bail was historic

P Chidambaram, after his release from jail on Wednesday evening, dialed his lawyers and Congress colleagues Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and thanked them as he made his first few phone calls. The senior Congress leader was granted bail after 106 days in prison, mostly in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Sources say the former Union Minister plans to visit Mr Sibal and Mr Singhvi and personally thank them for fighting his case in court.

Mr Chidambaram, who went to parliament today, reportedly told party men that his cell in Tihar jail was open and "extremely cold". The 74-year-old said he had to keep the cell warm using big overcoats. He interacted with fellow prisoners who are undertrials and not being released, say sources.

According to sources, Mr Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease, was able to gain five kilos after he was permitted home-cooked food in Tihar. His lawyers had argued in court while seeking bail that he had lost weight during his jail stay and he needed treatment.

At his first press conference today after walking out of jail, Mr Chidambaram said he had emerged "stronger in spirit and body" after more than three months in jail.

"My neck is stronger, my spine is stronger, my head is stronger after sleeping on a wooden board (in jail)," Mr Chidambaram said. He also shared that his back had improved vastly as he had to sleep on the floor without a pillow.

Mr Chidambaram reportedly confided in colleagues that the Supreme Court judgement granting him bail was historic as it tackled the concept of evidence in a sealed envelope, which is against the principle of natural justice.

To Mr Chidambaram's petition challenging the Delhi High Court's rejection of bail, the Supreme Court had said it was not fair to make a ruling based on documents in sealed cover, as the High Court judge had done. "While the judge was empowered to look at the materials produced in a sealed cover to satisfy his judicial conscience, the judge ought not to have recorded findings based on the materials produced in a sealed cover."