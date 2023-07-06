The Dalai Lama's Message On Peace And Humanity On 88th Birthday

The spiritual leader marked the day with a message on peace and humanity

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday today. The spiritual leader marked the day with a message on peace and humanity and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his friends.

“For my part, I pray to be able to bring peace to the world by spreading an understanding of the oneness of humanity,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement. “Although I am just one human being, in the short term, I aspire to contribute to world peace in thought, word and deed,” he added.

“I rejoice that all our different religious traditions make prayers for the benefit of all. On the occasion of my birthday, if you, my friends, can guard your minds and lead good-natured lives you will be joyful at heart and as a result will be able, directly and indirectly, to help everyone around you,” the spiritual leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to wish the Dalai Lama on this special day.

Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also wished the Dalai Lama by sharing a picture with him. He wrote, “My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come.”

My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come. @DalaiLamapic.twitter.com/Et79cePIkN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2023

The Dalai Lama's birthday celebration witnessed several artists playing traditional welcome tunes in the courtyard of the Tsuglagkhang Temple in Dharamsala, reported news agency Associated Press.