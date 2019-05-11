Minister Demands CBI Probe On Custodial Death Of Madhya Pradesh Dalit Man

"The police have crossed all limits of brutality," said union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot (File Photo)

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has demanded a CBI probe into the death of a Dalit man in police custody in Madhya Pradesh last month.

The man had allegedly died due to torture by police after being arrested for theft in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the union minister stated that it had come to his notice that 22-year-old Sanju Tipaniya was brutally tortured by the police, despite claiming innocence.

"The police have crossed all limits of brutality. They plucked out his nails with pliers, hit his legs with a hammer and gave him electric shocks following which he fainted," the minister said.

"They poured water on him to bring him to his senses and when he gained consciousness, he was beaten up again... He was not even given water to drink. He battled for his life for three hours," Mr Gehlot said while describing the torture meted out to him.

He alleged that the young man's mother was also called to the police station and thrashed by the police leading to a fracture in her hand and leg.

Even his brother was beaten up in front of villagers and he sustained injuries, Mr Gehlot said, adding that it was important to ensure justice for the victim's family.

"I view of the seriousness of the issue, I hope you will order a CBI inquiry into it," he wrote.

Family members of the man had alleged that he died due to torture by police personnel at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Indore.

Superintendent of Police (West) Suraj Verma said Mr Tipaniya was taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, but could not be saved.

He said the Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, Neeta Deyarwal, and four constables had been suspended.

