'That's How You Stick A Landing!': US Envoy On Chandrayaan-3's Touchdown

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti congratulated India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and their entire team as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon.

Taking to his social media 'X', Eric Garcetti tweeted, "That's how you stick a landing! Congratulations to India, @ISRO and the entire team on the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3! I can see exciting opportunities ahead for #USIndiaSpace collaboration."

Eric Garcetti also shared his delight and said that he can see exciting opportunities ahead for India-US Space collaboration.

Moreover, Krunal Joshi, Counsellor Space at the Embassy of India in Washington DC, US got emotional as Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon.

He said, "I am sure Chandrayaan-3 will lead the way towards the peaceful and sustainable exploration of outer space led by India."

Additionally, the Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of India, Washington DC Sripriya Ranganathan also extended his wishes and congratulated PM Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi...We come from the land called 'Bharat' which is immersed in the light of knowledge. We are seekers of knowledge. It is a proud moment for all of us," he said.

He also thanked the families of ISRO for their sacrifice. "I would like to thank the ISRO family and when I say ISRO family, I mean not just the ISRO scientists or staff but their family members also, as they also made a lot of sacrifices in the process. We thank everyone for this exciting mission."

Italian space attaché Aniello Violetti also congratulated India as Chandryaan-3 landed.

"Congratulations on what we have achieved today. It's a great achievement for all humanity. All together we are going to the moon, we are working together for the benefit of humanity," he added.

The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C. held a special screening of the Chandrayaan-3 as it successfully performed the soft landing on the moon today.

Apart from the embassy staff, the mission also invited some senior officials of NASA including NASA chief technologist A.C. Charania to witness the historic event.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on the moon was telecast live on the ISRO website with students across the country watching the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) and history being made.

Sweets were also distributed at the Embassy of India as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon.

ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon's surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

