Thank God We Have Judges Like...: Supreme Court Praises High Court Justice

The Supreme Court on Monday appreciated a Madras High Court Judge. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday appreciated a Madras High Court Judge for recalling the transfer of a corruption case against Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud appreciated Madras High Court judge Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

"Thank God, we have Judges like Justice Anand. Look at the conduct," the court said. The court noted that the judge was right in examining that there should be a judicial order on the transfer of the case.

Justice Venkatesh of the Madras High Court has taken Suo Motu cognisance of a trial court order where Higher Education Minister Ponmudi was acquitted in a disproportionate assets case booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2006.

The trial court refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order for initiating a criminal revision case and issuing notice to Ponmudi and his wife in a disproportionate assets case by a Vellore trial court.

The trial court, on June 28, 2023, in its order, acquitted Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ponmudi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)