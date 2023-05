Thane Man Kills Wife Over Not Being Able To Get Pregnant: Cops

The man attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her," police said. (Representational)

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive, the police official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ronitraj Mandal who has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Ambernath police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started a further investigation," Thane Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening after the couple engaged in an argument.

"The deceased was not able to conceive, due to which there used to be frequent quarrels between the couple. Around 6 o'clock on Sunday evening, there was a quarrel between the two again about the same thing and the accused husband got angry. After that, he attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her," the police said.

The police further said that the accused will be produced before the court today.

However, further investigation into the case is underway.

