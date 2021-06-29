Maharashtra Woman Alleges She Was Jabbed Thrice At Vaccination Centre

The alleged incident occurred on June 25 in a vaccination centre in Thane (Representational)

A woman in Maharashtra's Thane has alleged that she was given three Covid vaccine jabs in a row on a single day.

The alleged incident occurred on June 25 in a vaccination centre in the city.

The 28-year-old woman alleged that three doses were administered to her when she went for vaccination after which she narrated the incident to her husband.

Thane's civic body has denied the allegations and claimed that the woman has not faced any problem and is in good health.

It is not yet clear which vaccine was administered to her.

The woman's husband Vaibhav claimed that no one asked his wife to get up after the first dose and hence she was inoculated three times in a row. She got a fever in the evening and on advice of a family doctor took a medicine.

Fearing complications, he approached local corporator Kavita Suresh Patil and a team came for a checkup of the woman soon.

Health officer Dr Khushboo Tavri went for the checkup with a team and concluded that the woman was perfectly fine.

“We went for a check up right after we got the news and examined her carefully twice. We found out that she has no problems. Her blood pressure and pulse rate was also normal. We even questioned the nurses at the vaccination centre and have formed a committee for an enquiry,” she added.

The woman's husband also added that the authorities helped them a lot and he doesn't want to file a case because his wife is fine.

"The doctor said my wife was fine and there was nothing to worry about as it was just an overdose," he added.

"I am not under any pressure. My wife is fine, I don't want any trouble," Mr Vaibhav said.

BJP corporator Manohar Dumbre has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.