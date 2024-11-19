Actor Thandav Ram Arrested For Opening Fire At Director Over Stalled Film

TV actor Tandasvhwara, popularly known as Thandav Ram, has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at film director Bharath Navunda after an argument over a stalled movie. The incident reportedly occurred at the office of a producer in Bengaluru on Monday.

A case has been registered against him under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the offence of attempted murder.

Thandav Ram, who has played leading roles in television serials like Jodi hakki and Bhoomige Bandha Bhagavantha, had allegedly paid Rs six lakh to Mr Navunda, the director behind Mugilpete.

He invested the money for a Kannada-Telugu drama titled Devanampriya, in which he was to play the lead role.

The shooting for the film was underway for two years but was recently halted, forcing Thandav Ram to ask Mr Navunda for his money.

However, their discussion on the issue on Monday resulted in a heated argument, during which Thandav Ram allegedly fired at Mr Bharath using his licensed firearm. The shot, however, missed and struck a wall.