Tesla May Set Up Factory In India: A Look At Its Top Electronic Vehicles

Tesla is also looking forward to using its Indian factory as an export base. (File)

Elon Musk's Tesla held discussions with the Central government for an investment proposal to set up a car factory in India, the Times of India reported. The annual capacity of the factory is reported to be 500,000 electric vehicles, with a starting price of Rs 20 lakh.

The report, citing a source, said, "Tesla is also looking forward to using its Indian factory as an export base as it plans to ship cars to countries in the Indo-Pacific region."

During the meetings, as reported by Economic Times, executives from both Tesla US and Tesla India talked about the framework of incentives for the company and its partners, in order to establish a successful manufacturing unit in India, as well as a necessary supportive ecosystem.

Let's take a look at the top and current EV models of Tesla.

Tesla's Top EV Offerings

The Roadster

The Tesla Roadster was the original electric vehicle to debut. It started production in 2008. Roadster showcased that EVs could be carbon conscious and cool. It paved the way for Tesla to develop and sell more practical and efficient vehicles. The Roadster was discontinued in 2012.

Model S, Model X

Tesla began production on its Model S sedan in 2012. It remains Tesla's longest-running EV in production to date.

The company ventured into energy storage solutions with the launch of its Powerwall for the home and Powerpack battery packs. Following this, in 2015, Tesla introduced its third EV: an SUV, Model X. Notably, Tesla's Model X is the largest EV currently available and is also the second-longest-running model on its assembly lines behind the Model S.

Solar and Model 3

In 2016, Tesla entered the solar energy game as well. The profits made by the previous EV models and new energy ventures assisted Tesla to scale and produce its Model 3 sedan, a mass-market EV. Model 3 sedan remains an affordable option in the company fleet.

Model Y and beyond

In March 2020, Tesla introduced a new EV in the market with the Model Y crossover. The company continues to sell many of the two newly introduced EVs as compared to the original S and X models.

For now, Tesla aims to expand its global production with two new Gigafactories on the way, along with three additional EV vehicles: Tesla Semi, Cybertruck, and a 2nd generation Roadster.