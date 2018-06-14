Terrorists Snatch Rifle From CRPF Jawan In Anantnag

The local police said there was no report of any firing (Representational)

Suspected terrorists today snatched a rifle from a CRPF constable at GRP barracks, about 400 m from Sadura railway station in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The men threw stones at the constable and a gun-shot was heard, they said, adding further details were awaited.

However, the local police said there was no report of any firing.



