Terrorists Snatch Rifle From CRPF Jawan In Anantnag

The men threw stones at the constable and a gun-shot was heard.

All India | | Updated: June 14, 2018 20:08 IST
The local police said there was no report of any firing (Representational)

Srinagar:  Suspected terrorists today snatched a rifle from a CRPF constable at GRP barracks, about 400 m from Sadura railway station in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

The men threw stones at the constable and a gun-shot was heard, they said, adding further details were awaited.

However, the local police said there was no report of any firing.

