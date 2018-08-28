Terrorists Throw Petrol Bomb, Fire At Army Patrol In Jammu And Kashmir

The army's patrol party retaliated to indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Pulwama (Representational)

Terrorists today hurled a petrol bomb and fired indiscriminately at an army patrol party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

No loss of life has been reported.

A petrol bomb was hurled upon a cordon and search operation or CASO party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, followed by indiscriminate firing by terrorists between the area of Gad-Bough and Armullah in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said the forces' party was coming from Sugan area of the neighbouring Shopian district after commencing a CASO and were moving towards their camp in Ahgam.

The forces' party retaliated, the official said.