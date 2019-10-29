Terrorists Fire At CRPF Soldiers Posted At School In Kashmir's Pulwama

The centre was being guarded by the CRPF and the local police (Representational)

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today opened fired at the paramilitary personnel deployed at a school in the district. No injuries have been reported.

The terrorists fired some 6-7 rounds at a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF at the school in Drabgam, which was being used as an examination centre.

The centre was being guarded by the CRPF and the local police.

The attack was retaliated by troops; additional deployment has reached the spot and search operations have been launched, sources said.

The attack comes on a day 23 European Union MPs are visiting Jammu and Kashmir. These MPs met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday.

This is the first such international visit to the state nearly two months after the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and enforced major security restrictions and a communication lockdown to avoid any clashes or violence.

