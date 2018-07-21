Terrorists Attack Team Of Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The terrorists attacked the security forces by opening fire upon them at the Bamzoo area of Mattan in south Kashmir district, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: July 21, 2018 14:48 IST
Srinagar: 

Terrorists today attacked a team of security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire, but the attack was repulsed by them, police said.

The terrorists attacked the security forces by opening fire upon them at the Bamzoo area of Mattan in south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the attack was repulsed by the forces and there are no reports of injuries yet.

The official said a search operation has been launched to arrest the attackers.

