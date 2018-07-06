Terrorists Attack Imam In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity recently.

A group of terrorists fired upon at an imam of Hanfia Mosque in Pulwama's Parigam village in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday morning.

The imam, Mohammad Ashraf Thoker, was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple bullet injuries.

Security forces had suspended anti-terror cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative for Ramzan.

Security officials say during this period, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.

The body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian district, was found on Friday morning by locals of Kulgam's Pariwan. Javed Ahmed Dar was kidnapped from near his home in Vehil when he had gone to buy medicine. He was a personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra.

On June 14, senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was killed by terrorists in the heart of Srinagar.

Days later, the BJP later pulled down the coalition government led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, attributing the deterioration in the law and order situation as one of the key reasons.