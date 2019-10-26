Terrorists Attack CRPF Team With Grenade In Srinagar, 6 Injured

The grenade attack took place at a CRPF checkpost in Srinagar. (Representational photo)

Six security personnel were injured after terrorists threw a grenade at a CRPF team in Srinagar's Karannagar area on Saturday. According to news agency PTI, the attack occurred while they were inspecting vehicles at a checkpost.

CRPF personnel fired in the air in retaliation. Further information is awaited.

The attack comes two months after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and split it into two union territories. The two regions - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - will come into existence on October 31, and security personnel are bracing for heightened terror activity during the transitionary period.

A report released by the Home Ministry claimed that Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 attempts to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 143 of which were successful. It also said that 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the highest number of casualties in the state over the last five years.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and a half decades. Since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir (in 1990), 14,024 civilians and 5,273 security forces personnel have lost their lives -- up to March 31, 2019," it stated.

Meanwhile, shootouts between the terrorists and security personnel continue.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on October 15, officials said. The incident occurred during a cordon-and-search operation launched by the police.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.