Terrorist Who Planned Naveed Jutt's Escape Killed In Encounter In Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who planned the escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jutt last year, was gunned down by the Jammu and Kashmir today. An army jawan also lost his life in the encounter in Ratnipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Rather was the main accused in the escape of Lashker-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jhutt from a Srinagar hospital," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Swayam Prakash Pani was quoted by PTI as saying.

Naveed Jutt escaped from police custody from a city hospital last year on February 8 after shooting down two policemen.

Naveed Jutt had killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari on the eve of Eid last year. Jutt, who was acting on orders from the Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership in Pakistan, was one of the three terrorists on a bike who pulled the trigger, top Kashmir police officer Swayam Prakash Pani had announced.

In November last year, Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jutt was killed in a joint operation by the state police and the army after a fierce gun battle.

With inputs from PTI