Terrorist Shot Dead In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launch a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces shot dead a terrorist and seized some weapons after a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning. The police said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation based in intelligence inputs about some terrorists hiding at Dalipora in Pulwama, 32 km from Srinagar.

The dead terrorist is yet to be identified.

The police said the terrorists fired at the approaching security forces, following which they retaliated. The security forces have surrounded the area and are looking for any remaining terrorist who could be hiding in the area.

The encounter happened less than 24 hours after a police officer was killed by terrorists in Sopore on Friday night.