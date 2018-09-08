Terrorist Killed In Weapon Snatching Bid In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

A terrorist was killed after police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal area. (Representational)

A terrorist was killed during an attack at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district earlier today, police said. A soldier was also injured in the attack, they said.

Police said that the terrorist was killed after police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal area. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the terrorist and have mounted a search operation in the area to arrest the remaining terrorists who escaped during the shootout.

Terrorists attacked a Guard post in Achabal Anantnag. Attack was successfully repulsed. In the Ensuing gunfight, one militant was killed. While one police official sustained minor injury.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice - Anantnag Police (@AnantnagPolice) September 7, 2018

The injured soldier was shifted to hospital. He is stable.