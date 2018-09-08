Terrorist Killed In Weapon Snatching Bid In Jammu And Kashmir’s Anantnag

Police said that the terrorist was killed in weapon snatching bid which was foiled by police. The identity of the terrorist is being ascertained.

Updated: September 08, 2018 07:01 IST
A terrorist was killed after police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal area. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

A terrorist was killed during an attack at a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district earlier today, police said. A soldier was also injured in the attack, they said.

Police said that the terrorist was killed after police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal area. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the terrorist and have mounted a search operation in the area to arrest the remaining terrorists who escaped during the shootout.

The injured soldier was shifted to hospital. He is stable.

Jammu and KashmirAnantnag

