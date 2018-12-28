Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The encounter took place in Awantipora on Friday morning. (Representational image)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Banderpora-Rinzipora area of Awantipora on Friday morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, one terrorist was killed, the official said.

He said the terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani, a resident of Qoil area of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Further details are awaited, the official said.